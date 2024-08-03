Hurricane Debby makes landfall over Florida's Big Bend coast

Flight delays, cancellations at South Florida's airports due to Hurricane Debby Flight delays, cancellations at South Florida's airports due to Hurricane Debby 02:52

The center of Hurricane Debby made landfall over Florida's Big Bend coast, near Steinhatchee, around 7 a.m. EDT Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. It's forecast to bring potential record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it moves slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane about 5 miles west of Steinhatchee and 70 miles southeast of the state capital, Tallahassee, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A tornado watch also was in effect for parts of Florida and Georgia.

As of 7:15 a.m., almost 220,000 Florida homes and businesses had no electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

The Big Bend region in the Florida Panhandle also was hit last year by Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall as a powerful Category 3.

Earlier, Debby's outer bands grazed the west coast of Florida, flooding streets and bringing power outages. Sarasota County officials said most roadways on Siesta Key, a barrier island off the coast of Sarasota, were under water. The hurricane center had predicted the system would strengthen as it curved off the southwest Florida coast, where the water has been extremely warm.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

Hurricane Debby is seen "very near landfall" at Florida's Big Ben Coast early on August 5, 2024. NOAA / National Hurricane Center

Forecasters said Debby is expected to produce 6 inches to a foot of rain, with up to 18 inches across parts of central and northern Florida and central and northeast North Carolina through Saturday morning. "This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with significant river flooding expected," the center said.

Officials also warned of life-threatening storm surge along Florida's Gulf Coast, with 6 to 10 feet of inundation expected Monday between Yankeetown and the Ochlockonee River.

Debby is forecast to "move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia late today and Tuesday, and be near the Georgia coast by Tuesday night."

Portions of southeast Georgia, coastal South Carolina and southeast North Carolina could see 10 to 20 inches of rainfall, with local amounts as high as 30 inches, through Saturday morning.

"This potentially historic rainfall will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding," the hurricane center warned.

Potential rainfall amounts from Hurricane Debby as of early August 5, 2024. NOAA / National Hurricane Center

"There's some really amazing rainfall totals being forecast and amazing in a bad way," Michael Brennan, director of the hurricane center, said at a briefing. "That would be record-breaking rainfall associated with a tropical cyclone for both the states of Georgia and South Carolina if we got up to the 30-inch level."

Flooding impacts could are expected to be especially severe in low-lying areas near the coast, including Savannah, Georgia; Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. North Carolina officials were monitoring the storm's progress.

Officials in Savannah said the area could see a month's worth of rain in four days if the system stalls over the region.

"This is going to a significant storm. The word historic cannot be underscored (enough) here," Savannah Mayor Van. R. Johnson said during a press conference.

At a briefing Sunday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned the storm could lead to "really, really significant flooding that will happen in North Central Florida."

The storm would follow a similar track to Hurricane Idalia but would "be much wetter. We are going to see much more inundation," he said.

Hurricane Debby's potential path as of early on August 5, 2024. NOAA / National Hurricane Center



A hurricane warning was issued for the Florida coast from Yankeetown to Indian Pass. A tropical storm warning was posted for

Florida's coast south of Yankeetown to Boca Grande, Florida's coast from west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach and St. Augustine to the south Santee River in South Carolina.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can trigger river flooding and overwhelm drainage systems and canals. Florida's flat terrain makes the state prone to flooding, even on sunny days.

An area of particular concern for storm surge potential includes Hernando Beach, Crystal River, Steinhatchee and Cedar Key.

Officials in Citrus and Levy counties ordered a mandatory evacuation of coastal areas, while those in Hernando, Manatee, Pasco and Taylor counties called for voluntary evacuations. Shelters opened in those and some other counties.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast estimated 21,000 people live in his county's evacuation zone.

Tom Street, left, and Dan Norman place plywood over the windows of a business as they prepare for the arrival of Debby on Aug. 4, 2024 in Cedar Key, Florida. / Getty Images

Residents of Steinhatchee, Florida, which flooded during Idalia, spent Sunday moving items to higher ground.

"I've been here 29 years. This isn't the first time I've done it. Do you get used to it? No," Mark Reblin said as he moved items out of the liquor store he owns.

Employees of Savannah Canoe and Kayak in Georgia said they were busy tying down their watercraft, laying sandbags and raising equipment off the ground. Mayme Bouy, the store manager, said she wasn't too concerned about the forecast calling for a potential historic rain event.

"But we do have some high tides this week so if the rain is happening around then, that could be bad," Bouy added. "I'd rather play it safe than sorry."

DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 61 of Florida's 67 counties, with the National Guard activating 3,000 members. Utility crews from in and out of state were ready to restore power after the storm, he said in a post on X.

In Tampa alone, officials gave out more than 30,000 sandbags to barricade against flooding.

"We've got our stormwater drains cleared out. We've got our generators all checked and full. We're doing everything that we need to be prepared to face a tropical storm," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued their own emergency declarations.

Emergency managers in New England and New York were monitoring the path of the storm for the possibility of remnants striking their states. Northeast states including New York and Vermont have been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent weeks and were still coping with flooding and saturated ground.