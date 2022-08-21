Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway of Huntington Station home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- A child died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on Long Island.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Police say 4-year-old Rasool Guevara was in the driveway of his home on Third Avenue when a woman driving a Lexus hit him with the vehicle.

The driver and family members took Rasool to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver only has a permit and was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The Lexus was impounded for a safety check.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 10:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.