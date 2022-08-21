4-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway of Huntington Station home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- A child died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on Long Island.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Police say 4-year-old Rasool Guevara was in the driveway of his home on Third Avenue when a woman driving a Lexus hit him with the vehicle.

The driver and family members took Rasool to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver only has a permit and was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The Lexus was impounded for a safety check.