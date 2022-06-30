Huntington to announce 4th of July boat speeding zone
NEW YORK -- On Thursday, officials will announce a temporary boat speeding zone off Long Island for the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks.
The 5 mph limit will be in effect for Huntington waters from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4.
Suffolk County Police Marine Units will be out in force looking for those operating boars in an unsafe manner or boating while intoxicated.
