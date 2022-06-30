Watch CBS News
Huntington to announce 4th of July boat speeding zone

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- On Thursday, officials will announce a temporary boat speeding zone off Long Island for the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks.

The 5 mph limit will be in effect for Huntington waters from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4. 

Suffolk County Police Marine Units will be out in force looking for those operating boars in an unsafe manner or boating while intoxicated. 

First published on June 30, 2022 / 6:52 AM

