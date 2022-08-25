Hundreds sign up to speak at MTA's first public hearing on congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- Drivers will get to weigh in on the MTA's plan to implement congestion pricing in Manhattan.

The first of six virtual public hearings is set for 5 p.m. Thursday. CBS2's John Dias has been talking to New Yorkers about what they think of the plan.

While they see the perks, they also see the negative side effects. One being that it's only going to switch traffic patterns Uptown, then eventually there may need to be congestion pricing there, too.

The MTA's congestion pricing plan to relieve traffic jams in Manhattan's Central Business District has been highly contentious and attracts all types of opinions.

"It's like a no-win situation," one driver told Dias.

"I still see there's probably a need for it," another driver added.

The program would charge those who drive below 60th Street and give the money to the cash-strapped MTA to help improve bus and subway services. Fees could range from as little as $9 to as much as $23 during peak times.

Some think it should be even pricier.

"Very high. We need the tax money," said one woman. "Non-commercial vehicles in New York City are destroying the environment."

Others say the fees are already too high and could have Uptown looking and sounding more like Midtown. Likely many people will try to avoid the toll, and traffic patterns will change.

"That would be terrible to have trucks and everything else move from Midtown to Uptown," Upper West Side resident Yarr Cohen told Dias.

"It's such a lovely neighborhood, with family and kids and parks, and it would be lovely to keep it the same way and not have gases and cars buzzing around," resident Aleksandra Nesterchuck said.

With more congestion brings more parking problems. Already on the Upper West Side, street parking can take hours to find.

Some garages already charge $900 a month, and it's even more costly for larger vehicles or parking on the ground level. Many drivers fear the costs will skyrocket with more people looking to park in garage Uptown, if they can even get in.

"This parking lot actually has always been full, and we got in during COVID. So it's actually difficult getting into this parking lot," said one driver.

Nearly 400 people have already signed up to speak at Thursday's public hearing. Registration is closed, but it's still open for the next five hearings.

