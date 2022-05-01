Hundreds rally and march in Greenwich Village to mark International Workers Day

NEW YORK -- This May Day marked International Workers Day.

Hundreds of people turned out for a rally and march in Greenwich Village on Sunday, calling on a pathway to citizenship for immigrant workers.

Drums played as the rally got started in Washington Square Park.

Organizers said the rally was held to send a message to Washington that immigrant workers deserve to be able to live and work in this country without fear of being separated from their families.

"Undocumented immigrants, you know, before the pandemic and during the pandemic risked their lives to be able to have, for our country to keep going, for our economy to keep going. And now we need to make sure that that labor is appreciated, it is recognized, and one way to do that is to pass a pathway to citizenship," said Yatziri Tovar of the group Make The Road New York.

Legislation creating that pathway has faced roadblocks in Congress.