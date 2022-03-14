Watch CBS News

Hundreds of firefighters battle fire at commercial building in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Firefighters battle flames at building in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn 00:23

NEW YORK -- About 200 firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at a two-story building in Brooklyn on Monday.

Crews said it started around 10:30 a.m. at a commercial building that used to be a New York Sports Club on Boerum Place.

Smoke was billowing out of the roof.

At least one firefighter and one civilian were hurt, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 14, 2022 / 12:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.