Hundreds of firefighters battle fire at commercial building in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- About 200 firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at a two-story building in Brooklyn on Monday.
Crews said it started around 10:30 a.m. at a commercial building that used to be a New York Sports Club on Boerum Place.
Smoke was billowing out of the roof.
At least one firefighter and one civilian were hurt, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
