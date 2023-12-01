New Jersey TRANSIT's Santa Train helps ring in holiday spirit for hundreds of kids

All aboard NJ TRANSIT's Santa Train for kids in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Santa arrived early for some children in New Jersey.

Instead of using a sleigh, he rode the rails Friday to spread good cheer.

As CBS New York's Nick Caloway reported, it was "all aboard" New Jersey TRANSIT's Santa Train in Hoboken.

Saint Nick traded in his sleigh for a classic train engine, carrying hundreds of less fortunate kids and those with special needs.

"We get wish lists for them for their Christmas present, we buy a Christmas present for them, wrap it for them, and Santa Claus gives them out," Railmen for Children President David Decker told CBS New York's Nick Caloway. "We feed them lunch and give them a great ride and a great day."

The Railmen for Children have held the event for more than 40 years, raising money to buy gifts and spread cheer.

For kids, like 7-year-old Tahsir, it's about more than presents. He came to see the big guy.

Parents say the special day means a lot to them and their kids.

"Just seeing the kids getting in a train, it's just their smiles. Oh my God, it's just like beautiful," parent Gil Estrada said. "Seeing them, and then when they see Santa and they see the reindeer and everybody, they just go nuts."

If the train is the sleigh, Boguslaw Lozanski may as well Rudolph. He's been driving the Santa Train for five years.

"It's an honor to do this every year. I really look forward to doing this for all the children," said the NJ TRANSIT engineer.

This year, 350 lucky kids from New Jersey got to ride the Santa Train.