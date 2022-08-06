Watch CBS News
Hundreds cross Brooklyn Bridge at 2nd Annual March to Remember demanding support for COVID long-haulers

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of New Yorkers are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday to demand support for COVID long-haulers, survivors and children left orphaned by the pandemic. 

Survivors from other states, including Illinois, Florida and Tennessee, traveled to the city to take part in the 2nd Annual March To Remember. 

It started at 11 a.m. on the Brooklyn side of the bridge.

Marchers will cross into Manhattan for a speaking program at 1 p.m. 

