Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster help God's Love We Deliver with 30 millionth meal

NEW YORK -- Broadway stars were out Wednesday to help God's Love We Deliver celebrate a milestone.

The nonprofit prepares nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster joined volunteers and staff in the kitchen to help prepare and deliver the organization's 30 millionth meal.

"That's 30 million moments of care and comfort, 30 million smiles," President and CEO Karen Pearl said.

"It's about community, it's about connection," said Jackman. "It says 'love' on the building, it's literately written there, but you can feel it."

"If you know of anyone who lives in New York City and needs a home-delivered and medically-tailored meal, reach out to God's Love We Deliver," Sutton added.

The organization, which was founded during the AIDS crisis in 1985, now serves clientele with more than 200 diagnoses.

