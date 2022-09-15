Hudson Yards owner wants to build casino next to Javits Center

NEW YORK -- The owner of Hudson Yards on the West Side says it wants to build a casino at the site.

Related Companies says it's teaming up with Wynn Resorts to pursue a downstate casino license for an entertainment-and-gaming resort on the West Yards, located next to the Javits Center.

The New York state budget passed this year calls for three downstate gaming licenses.

Related says the resort would boost tourism and provide billions in tax revenue to the city and state.