Millions of oysters poured into Hudson River to help filter pollution

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Oysters are helping to make the Hudson River healthy and New York City safer.

More than 30 million juvenile oysters were poured into the water.

The oysters help filter out pollution and build up the over-500 miles of coastline.

"Oysters, when they grow together, they actually reef and cluster together," said Tina Walsh, assistant vice president of education and outreach for Hudson River Park. "It also decreases wave energy, so during large storm events, it's decreasing the impacts that that has on our shorelines."

Hudson River Park officials say some 85 species of fish make their home in our local waterways.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:17 PM

