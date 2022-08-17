See it: Kayakers spot dolphins swimming in the Hudson River

Kayakers spot at least 3 dolphins in Hudson River

NEW YORK -- A couple of kayakers had a close encounter with some dolphins in the Hudson River.

It happened Sunday afternoon.

The kayakers said they spotted about three dolphins in the water as they were heading from Pier 84 Boathouse in Midtown towards Edgewater, New Jersey.

The three dolphins swam around for about an hour before disappearing.