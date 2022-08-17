Watch CBS News
Local News

See it: Kayakers spot dolphins swimming in the Hudson River

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Kayakers spot at least 3 dolphins in Hudson River
Kayakers spot at least 3 dolphins in Hudson River 00:36

NEW YORK -- A couple of kayakers had a close encounter with some dolphins in the Hudson River.

It happened Sunday afternoon.

The kayakers said they spotted about three dolphins in the water as they were heading from Pier 84 Boathouse in Midtown towards Edgewater, New Jersey.

The three dolphins swam around for about an hour before disappearing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 11:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.