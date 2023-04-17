HUD to supply $60 million in funding to combat homelessness in NYC

NEW YORK -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday announced $60 million in funding to address the homeless issue in the city.

"Today is a shining example of how, when we work together to deploy comprehensive and creative solutions, we can make a huge impact in reducing, and ultimately ending homelessness," said Marion McFadden, HUD's principal assistant secretary for community planning and development.

HUD is also granting 612 additional housing choice vouchers to NYCHA and the city's Housing Preservation and Development for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.