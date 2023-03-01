Quick-thinking sixth graders use Heimlich maneuver to save classmates at Howitt Middle School

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - When an 11-year-old Farmingdale girl banged on the lunch table with panic on her face, her sixth grade classmate knew just what to do.

Her friend came to the rescue thanks to a health class teaching young students just what to do if food chokes the airway.

Sixth grade friends Niousline Michel and Mackenzie Anderson say they feel bonded for life.

"I was eating a churro, and at the same time, I was actually laughing," Niousline said.

It happened inside the Howitt Middle School cafeteria in Farmingdale.

"I see her pound on the table, and then she turned really red," Mackenzie said.

"One of them screamed 'Oh my God, she's choking,'" Niousline said.

"She started going like this," Mackenzie said, holding her hands to her throat. "So I ran over to her and I was like, someone has to do something or else she's not gonna survive."

"I felt like I was going to faint, fall on the ground, and then they'd have to call the ambulance," Niousline said.

As the kids waved their arms and called for help, they also knew seconds counted.

"Back in September, the first thing we learned in health class was the Heimlich maneuver," Niousline said.

"It turns out there was this really great program called the Heimlich Heroes Program. I adjusted it to be the Howitt Heimlich Heroes Program, and we were able to teach all the students and our adults," said Assistant Principal Cheryl DePierro.

Mackenzie performed the Heimlich on Niousline, who coughed out what she was choking on.

But wait - there's more. Four weeks earlier, at the same lunch hour, there were the same cafeteria heroics again involving two other sixth graders.

Niousline and Mackenzie were unaware two boy buddies had gone through a similar emergency.

"I was eating a mozzarella stick and I started choking," said sixth grader Anthony Agrillo.

Anthony's lunchmates watched him turn blue.

"I couldn't breathe. I had very little air left," he said.

Daniel Kelly didn't hesitate.

"He started to cry a little bit, and then I started to do the Heimlich maneuver on him," Daniel said.

"Put [your fists] on the belly button, that's called the sweet spot, and then you pull up," Anthony said.

"It makes me feel good," Daniel said.

"He's a loyal friend," Anthony said.

"When we started this program, we said we hope you never have to use this, but in an emergency, to know what to do - they saved a life," said health teacher Allyson Pietronigro. "We were all cheering for them. This was something so emotional."

The community has offered Heimlich maneuver training, and recently CPR training, at Farmingdale schools and firehouses.