How to watch New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game in Week 17 of the NFL schedule

The New England Patriots and New York Jets are playing are playing for different things on Sunday, but the game has implications in the standings for each team.

While the Patriots are hoping to keep alive their chances for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, the Jets are jockeying for position in the top five of the NFL Draft.

New England enters with a record of 12-3, with the Jets are 3-12 on the year.

Sunday's game, which kicks off at 1 p.m., is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Jets game?

This weekend's game, despite being an all-AFC matchup, is on FOX. You can stream using the FOX One app.

Out of market fans can also stream the game through NFL+, the NFL's subscription service.

There are other options for streaming if the AFC East matchup is not available in your region. Fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Jets game on cable?

The Patriots vs. Jets will air in parts of the country on FOX.

In Massachusetts, the Patriots-Jets game will be broadcast on WFXT Boston 25. In the New York City area, the game can be found on cable on WNYW FOX-5.

The exact channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider. Channels can also differ based on whether you are watching over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Adam Amin and Drew Brees will be on the call for play-by-play and color commentary, with sideline reporting done by Kristina Pink.

Complete pregame coverage in the Boston area begins at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV. In addition, there will be full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game on TV38, including news conferences from head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Patriots vs. Jets game?

The Patriots enter the Week 17 matchup against the Jets as heavy favorites. New England, despite being the road team, is a 13.5-point betting favorite, according to CBS Sports.

Both with the spread and straight up, all seven CBS experts pick the Patriots.

It is more of the same at ESPN, where all 10 experts pick the Patriots to beat the Jets.

Can the Patriots clinch the AFC East?

It can't happen with a win alone, but by the end of Sunday the Patriots could be AFC East champions.

If the Patriots beat the Jets and the Buffalo Bills lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, New England seals up the division title.

Should the Patriots and Bills both win, New England could clinch the title with a Week 18 win over the Dolphins.

If the Jets pull off the upset, the Bills would be alive for the division title heading into the final week of the season.

What is the Patriots schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, date and time to be determined

What is the Jets schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 18: Jets at Buffalo Bills, date and time to be determined