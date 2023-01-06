Watch CBS News
How to take your career to the next level in the new year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It's a new year, which means new goals. 

One you may have set for yourself is finding a new job, or taking your current career to the next level. 

Stephanie Heath, a world-renowned career coach and founder of Soul Work and Six Figures, sat down with CBS2's Cindy to talk about career planning for the year ahead.

She covered everything from advocating for a raise to interviewing for a new role, plus some best practices you can use year round.

