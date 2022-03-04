Officials warn New Yorkers to be wary of scammers when looking for ways to help Ukraine
NEW YORK -- With the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Attorney General Letitia James is telling New Yorkers who want to help to be wary of any potential scammers.
Check before giving. Donate to charities you are familiar with and carefully review information about the charity before you give.
Be careful when giving through social media or text a contribution. Instead, check the group's website.
Don't give cash, and do not give personal information or your credit card number in response to an email solicitation.
