Watch CBS News
Health

How to help teens navigate mental health advice on TikTok

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Helping teens navigate mental health and TikTok
Helping teens navigate mental health and TikTok 03:56

NEW YORK -- There is a mental health crisis among teenagers, and many of them are searching for advice on TikTok

A Pew Research survey found one in six Gen-Zers use TikTok as a search engine, and the hashtag "mental health" has been searched for more than 67 billion times

So how can you tell which advice is real? We spoke with Dr. Gregory Jantz, a psychologist who specializes in teen depression and social media addiction, to find out more. 

He shared a few red flags to watch for and his advice for teens seeking help.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.