How to find happiness at your current job; Executive coach explains

NEW YORK -- A recent study found job satisfaction is at its lowest point since 2020.

The researchers found employees are feeling stressed and disengaged at work this year.

In fact, 51% of the workers surveyed by Gallup said they are looking for a new job.

The good news is many employees can take control over their professional lives.

We asked Executive Coach Liz Bentley to share her best strategies to be happier at work.

She recommends shifting your mindset and, if possible, enjoying a flexible schedule. She also says to address isolation and possible loneliness, and to talk to your boss.

