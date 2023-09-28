How to celebrate Oktoberfest right here at home with local brews, traditional games & more

How to celebrate Oktoberfest here in NYC

NEW YORK -- The changing seasons and cooling temperatures mean it's time for Oktoberfest.

The official two-week festival takes place every year in Munich, Germany. It starts at the end of September, when millions gather in large tents to drink beer, eat traditional German foods and celebrate.

But you don't have to travel abroad to take part, there are plenty of places raising a glass right here.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined us with her list of some of the best festivals in New York.

The first takes place at Talea, a local brewery known for breaking some barriers.

Another event in Brooklyn is highlighting some local brews as part of Blocktoberfest.

If you're looking for German beers and traditional games, like stein holding competitions, there's a big party on Stone Street.

Finally, next weekend for the first time, Oktoberfest is taking over Union Square for Torchfest.

