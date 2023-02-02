How TikTok's mounting cybersecurity concerns could impact users

What TikTok cybersecurity concerns could mean for you

What TikTok cybersecurity concerns could mean for you

What TikTok cybersecurity concerns could mean for you

NEW YORK -- It's no secret the social media app TikTok is one of the most popular platforms, with more than a billion users.

Everyone seems to be on it -- from celebrities, to famous landmarks, and even us at CBS2. But it's not without controversy.

The platform is stirring up some major cybersecurity concerns across the country.

Thirty one states have banned the app from all government devices, including New Jersey. New York has proposed a bill that would do the same.

Later this month, a federal bill will go into effect banning the app from government devices.

So what is the threat, and what does it mean for the average user? We spoke with Sherri Davidoff, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of LMG Security, to learn more.

Watch her full interview above for more information.