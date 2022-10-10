How Lady Gaga's Born this Way Foundation is helping break the stigma around youth mental health

How "Born This Way Foundation" helps break the stigma

NEW YORK -- October 10 is World Mental Health Day, an important day to check in with yourself and others.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, 26% of American adults ages 18 to 54 have a diagnosable mental disorder, 9.5% have a depressive illness, and 18% have anxiety disorder.

Lady Gaga's "Born this Way Foundation" is a huge driving force behind raising awareness and providing resources to support youth mental health.

The foundation's Executive Director Maya Smith and advisory board member Danielle Boyer joined us to discuss their mission.

