How Lady Gaga's Born this Way Foundation is helping break the stigma around youth mental health

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- October 10 is World Mental Health Day, an important day to check in with yourself and others. 

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, 26% of American adults ages 18 to 54 have a diagnosable mental disorder, 9.5% have a depressive illness, and 18% have anxiety disorder. 

Lady Gaga's "Born this Way Foundation" is a huge driving force behind raising awareness and providing resources to support youth mental health. 

The foundation's Executive Director Maya Smith and advisory board member Danielle Boyer joined us to discuss their mission. 

CLICK HERE for more information and watch their full interview above. 

Additionally, CLICK HERE for more on Boyer's STEAM Connection project. 

October 10, 2022

