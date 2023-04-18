Watch CBS News
Housing Works' Design on a Dime back for 18th showcase

NEW YORK -- If you're looking to refresh your home décor for less -- all while helping those in need -- then, we've got just the event for you. 

Design on a Dime, presented by Housing Works, is back for its 18th year.

Shop premium home décor donated by top brands and all curated by the nation's most notable interior designers. 

Design of a Dime Founding Chair James Huniford and participating designer Charlotte Moss joined us to share a sneak peek of the event. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information. 

