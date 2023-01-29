Watch CBS News
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to deliver community inaugural address in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will deliver a community inaugural address Sunday in Brooklyn

Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials will be on hand when Jeffries takes the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene

Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader. 

The event in Brooklyn starts at 4 p.m. 

First published on January 29, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

