House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to deliver community inaugural address in Brooklyn

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to deliver inaugural address in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will deliver a community inaugural address Sunday in Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials will be on hand when Jeffries takes the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene.

Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.

The event in Brooklyn starts at 4 p.m.