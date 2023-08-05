4th body recovered in deadly explosion at Buena, NJ home

4th body recovered in deadly home explosion at Buena, NJ 4th body recovered in deadly home explosion at Buena, NJ 02:13

BUENA, N.J. (CBS) -- A fourth body has been recovered in Atlantic County as crews returned to the site of a deadly house explosion. Officials said the two final bodies were recovered Friday after the devastating blast.

The blast happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. It reduced the home to rubble.

A one-year-old who was burned in the blast is fighting for her life and a 16-year-old is going to be OK.

According to a release from Franklin Township Police, early investigation revealed the fire was from a confirmed explosion inside the home. Officials were also able to confirm all four people were missing at the time of the explosion.

Originally, there were four people missing after the explosion: a 2-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and a 73-year-old. All bodies have been recovered.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused this explosion.

Franklin Township Police confirm the final two bodies have been pulled from the rubble after a home explosion in Buena. The latest on the investigation today beginning at 4 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/YpGQqKDeq3 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) August 4, 2023

Neighbors visiting the scene described what they say were frightening moments when that blast happened Thursday morning.

As flames ripped through her neighbor's house following an explosion Eileen Botbyl began tearing up when she learned children were in this home.

"My 13-year-old son came home from his hockey game, and I was in tears," Botbyl said. "I ran out in the driveway and I hugged him, and I was like, 'I love you baby. I just need a hug right now.'"

Eduardo Lebron says the people who live in the house are his cousins.

"We ran across and when we realized it was our family's house, we just jumped into action," Lebron said.

He says his son helped pull out a one-year-old girl and then ran back with a neighbor to help a teenager.

"They carried her out and brought her across the street and then after that, there was a second explosion that happened so there was no more going back in the house," Lebron said.

The toddler and teenager are recovering at Saint Christopher's in Philadelphia. Lebron says both are expected to survive.

As police continue what they describe as a criminal investigation into what triggered this explosion Lebron urges people to do what his neighbor, Botbyl, did when she hugged her son.

"Love your family and your friends and love your people man," Lebron said. "Just hug your people real tight man because they're going about their natural day and things happen, you know, life is short, man."

Police say they expect to be at the site for several more days.

They've called in ATF and FBI agents to assist in the investigation.