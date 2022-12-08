House Ethics Committee investigating complaint involving Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
NEW YORK -- The House Ethics Committee is investigating a complaint involving Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In a statement, the panel confirmed the probe but did not reveal what it was regarding.
A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said, "The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests. We are confident that this matter will be dismissed."
