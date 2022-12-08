Watch CBS News
Politics

House Ethics Committee investigating complaint involving Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

House Ethics Committee probing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House Ethics Committee probing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 00:20

NEW YORK -- The House Ethics Committee is investigating a complaint involving Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a statement, the panel confirmed the probe but did not reveal what it was regarding.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said, "The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests. We are confident that this matter will be dismissed."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 10:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.