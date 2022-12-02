10th annual Hope Tree lighting ceremony held in South Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- The holiday season is in full swing, and communities across our area are lighting up their own Christmas trees.

Families gathered inside the Hope Winter Village in South Jamaica, Queens, on Friday evening ahead of the lighting of their Hope Tree.

As CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports, people were gathering at the village, shopping, playing with toys, listening to Christmas songs, drinking hot chocolate and getting into the holiday spirit.

This is the 10th year this tree-lighting has been happening, and it's a big deal for families in Queens.

"This tree back here is our Hope Tree. The first year of our Hope Tree was in the year Hurricane Sandy hit New York, and our neighborhood was so badly affected that we thought we needed to get a tree that they could see from anywhere around here. So we had to get a tree that was taller than 20 feet," Pastor Sharon Ramkhelawan said.

This year's tree is 35 feet tall and is decorated with 10,000 lights.