Watch CBS News
Local News

400 chickens killed, farming equipment destroyed in New Jersey barn fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

HOPE, N.J. -- Hundreds of animals were killed when a barn burned to the ground in New Jersey, the Hope Volunteer Fire Department says.

The fire started just after midnight Friday at Hope Cress Farms in Warren County.

The Hope Volunteer Fire Department says 40 pigs and 400 chickens in the barn were killed, and farming equipment and tractors were destroyed.

One of the volunteer firefighters who arrived on the scene is the son of the farm's owners.

"I heard the address. I couldn't believe it. You don't expect to hear your own address come over the pager ... I saw the wall of flames from almost a half mile away. When I pulled in the driveway, I saw it was our barn," said Lane Van Grouw.

No one was hurt by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 9:42 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.