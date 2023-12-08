400 chickens killed, farming equipment destroyed in New Jersey barn fire

HOPE, N.J. -- Hundreds of animals were killed when a barn burned to the ground in New Jersey, the Hope Volunteer Fire Department says.

The fire started just after midnight Friday at Hope Cress Farms in Warren County.

The Hope Volunteer Fire Department says 40 pigs and 400 chickens in the barn were killed, and farming equipment and tractors were destroyed.

One of the volunteer firefighters who arrived on the scene is the son of the farm's owners.

"I heard the address. I couldn't believe it. You don't expect to hear your own address come over the pager ... I saw the wall of flames from almost a half mile away. When I pulled in the driveway, I saw it was our barn," said Lane Van Grouw.

No one was hurt by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.