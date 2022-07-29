Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival returns this weekend at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Dragon Boat Festival this weekend in Flushing

NEW YORK -- An exciting Hong Kong tradition returns to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park this weekend.

The 30th annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival is back after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

Dragon boat racing dates back to ancient China, but paddlers have competed in New York since 1991.

This year, 170 organized teams will hit the water and make a splash in Meadow Lake, and the competition is expected to be fierce.

The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

CBS News New York recently heard from the festival Chairman Henry Wan. See his full interview above.

CLICK HERE for more information.