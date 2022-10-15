Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man shot & injured by suspects inside parked school bus in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for shooting and injuring a man in Brooklyn

Police released pictures of one of two suspects who allegedly got into a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue and opened fire Thursday morning. 

A 30-year-old man was shot in the jaw, nose, arm and chest, according to police. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 10:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

