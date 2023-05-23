Home destroyed by overnight fire in Williston Park, New York
WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. -- A fire destroyed a home overnight in Nassau County, Long Island.
The flames broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Lafayette Street in Williston Park.
The house appeared to be complete destroyed, and nearby fences were melted down from the heat.
There's no word if anyone was home or potentially hurt.
The flames are now under control, and the cause is under investigation.
