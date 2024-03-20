Watch CBS News
Small section of Home Depot parking lot collapses in Brooklyn

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A small section of the parking lot collapsed at a Home Depot in Brooklyn Wednesday. 

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Home Depot located at 550 Hamilton Avenue. 

Video from the scene shows a small section of the parking structure, roughly 10 feet long and a few feet wide, collapsed. 

The portion of the parking lot fell onto a lower area where plants are sold. 

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. 

There was no immediate word on the cause. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out various stories around our area, including a report of damage at a Home Depot garage in Brooklyn. Fly along, and watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The Department of Buildings has been notified. 

Jesse Zanger
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

March 20, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

