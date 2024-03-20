Small section of Home Depot parking lot collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A small section of the parking lot collapsed at a Home Depot in Brooklyn Wednesday.
It happened around 10 a.m. at the Home Depot located at 550 Hamilton Avenue.
Video from the scene shows a small section of the parking structure, roughly 10 feet long and a few feet wide, collapsed.
The portion of the parking lot fell onto a lower area where plants are sold.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
There was no immediate word on the cause.
The Department of Buildings has been notified.