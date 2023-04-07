Holy Thursday, Ramadan and Passover celebrated across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- This year Holy Thursday, one of the most sacred days on the Christian calendar, overlapped observances with other faiths observing Ramadan and Passover.

On the second night of Passover, Temple Emanu-El on Manhattan's Upper East Side celebrated second Seder, feeding New Yorkers from long-term care facilities, senior centers and elsewhere.

"We're commanded to open our doors so that all who are hungry can come and eat," Rabbi Joshua Davidson said.

"Beautiful service, simple but fun," said Carl Feinman, from Greenwich House Senior Center.

"They're really making the opportunity for people to come together and have ritual," said Tequila Minsky, from Greenwich House Senior Center.

In Paterson, where the largest Muslim population in New Jersey can be found, they celebrated diversity while breaking fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan means people coming together. It's a wonderful opportunity for us to nourish our soul through fasting," Paterson resident Farhanna Sayegh said.

These are the holiest of days for Catholics -- Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter.

"The gift of the Eucharist, a gift that nourishes the church even today, His very real presence among us," Bishop of Brooklyn Robert Brennan said.

In Downtown Brooklyn, devout Catholic Romilla Karnati is looking forward to the washing of her feet at Cathedral Basilica of St. James.

"It was Pope Francis, our current pope, who loved for women to be a part of this ritual. Prior to that, it was only men," she said.

Three different faiths recognizing love and togetherness.