Worker rescued after falling into grave in South Brunswick cemetery
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- There was a freak accident at a cemetery in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
A worker had to be rescued after falling into a grave during a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in South Brunswick.
First responders say a piece of wood broke while a casket was being lowered, causing the worker to fall on top of the casket.
The worker was taken to a local hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown.
