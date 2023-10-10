Watch CBS News
Worker rescued after falling into grave in South Brunswick cemetery

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- There was a freak accident at a cemetery in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

A worker had to be rescued after falling into a grave during a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in South Brunswick.

First responders say a piece of wood broke while a casket was being lowered, causing the worker to fall on top of the casket.

The worker was taken to a local hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 6:36 PM

