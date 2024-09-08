2 toddlers dead in apparent drowning on Long Island

2 toddlers die in apparent drowning on Long Island

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. — Two toddlers died in an apparent drowning on Long Island on Saturday.

The Suffolk County Police Department said officers were called to an apartment in the Fairfield Townhouses on Victorian Court in Holtsville around 3:15 p.m. for a report of two missing sisters, ages 2 and 4.

According to police, officers and good Samaritans spent several minutes searching the apartment complex before good Samaritans found the girls in a pond behind the building around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the two girls were unresponsive when they were pulled out of the water.

According to police, the two girls were taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (631) 852-6392.