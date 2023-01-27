Holocaust survivor Leo Ullman commends those who did "enormously dangerous deeds" to save Jewish children

NEW YORK -- Friday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

As the decades between then and now pass, it's more important than ever to keep the stories of that generation front of mind.

Leo Ullman, who survived the Holocaust, and Dana Arschin, a storyteller for the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, spoke with Cindy Hsu on CBS2 News at 9 a.m.