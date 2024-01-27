Vehicle overturns, slams into electric pole in Queens, police say

Speeding car flips over after crashing into parked vehicles in Queens

NEW YORK -- There was a major crash investigation in Hollis, Queens, on Saturday.

It happened on Francis Lewis Boulevard between 110th and 111th avenues.

Police say a driver speeding down the block hit two parked cars, then flipped over, slamming into an electric pole and taking down wires.

Investigators say the driver has been arrested. No word on whether they were injured.