Vehicle overturns, slams into electric pole in Queens, police say
NEW YORK -- There was a major crash investigation in Hollis, Queens, on Saturday.
It happened on Francis Lewis Boulevard between 110th and 111th avenues.
Police say a driver speeding down the block hit two parked cars, then flipped over, slamming into an electric pole and taking down wires.
Investigators say the driver has been arrested. No word on whether they were injured.
