JFK Airport, NYC bridges and tunnels impacted by travel advisories, lane closures this weekend

NEW YORK -- Heads up if you're traveling this weekend -- there's an advisory at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is encouraging travelers to use public transit or expect delays.

Construction is underway at JFK, and there are lane closures at the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels, as well as the Bayonne and Goethals Bridges.

Travel impacts at JFK

Anyone driving or taking for-hire vehicles to or from JFK Airport should expect delays, detours and closures due to ongoing construction. Travelers are encouraged to take public transportation.

Among the impacts, passengers looking to catch a for-hire vehicle service from Terminal 5 will need to take the AirTrain to Terminal 7's Orange Garage roof. Travelers can still be dropped off in front of Terminal 5.

The taxi stand at Terminal 5 can now be found on the ground level of Terminal 5's Yellow Parking Garage, which can be reached via the skywalk on the fifth floor.

Travelers can find more information about construction impacts at construction.JFKAirport.com.

Lane closures at NYC tunnels, bridges

Holland Tunnel (lane closures April 1-4, 2024)

From 10 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, exit 5 for Canal Street will be closed. New York-bound drivers will be detoured with signage at exits 3 and 4.

From 11 p.m. Monday through 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the New Jersey-bound Holland Tunnel tube will be closed for repairs related to Superstorm Sandy. The New York-bound tube will remain open.

From 11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, one eastbound lane will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, one eastbound lane will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, one eastbound lane will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, one eastbound lane will be closed.

Lincoln Tunnel (lane closures March 30-April 4, 2024)

From 1-8 a.m. Saturday, the south tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the center tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be impacted.

From 12:01-5 a.m. Monday, the center tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the south tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be impacted.

From 11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the north tube will be closed. New Jersey-bound traffic will be redirected to the center tube. New York-bound traffic in the south tube will not be affected. Drivers approaching from 10th Avenue must use the right lane on 40th Street for tunnel access to New Jersey.

From 11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, the south tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the center tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be impacted.

From 11 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, the south tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the center tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be impacted.

Bayonne Bridge (lane closures April 2, 2024)

From 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Tuesday, one northbound right lane and one southbound right lane will be closed.

Goethals Bridge (lane closures April 3-4, 2024)

From 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, one eastbound left lane and one eastbound center lane will be closed.