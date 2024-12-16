NYPD, Secret Service issue alert on holiday shopping scams. Here's how to avoid becoming a victim.

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Secret Service to warn holiday shoppers about an array of dangerous scams they're seeing this holiday season.

They're sounding the alarm as police investigate one scam that tricked a man into giving away nearly $2 million.

"Bad actors" seem to be everywhere

It's the most wonderful time of year in the Big Apple. But with so many people spending money, police say The Grinch isn't the only one out to steal Christmas.

"There are a lot of bad actors that are out to manipulate the system," NYPD Det. Daniel Alessandrino said.

Alessandrino said one victim recently gave up sensitive information to scammers posing as a bank's fraud prevention unit.

"That key information allowed these bad actors, these threat actors, to take almost $1.9 million from them, from this corporation," Alessandrino said.

Here's what the scammers are doing

Police are warning that scammers are working overtime during the holiday season. They're spoofing bank's phone numbers, stealing cash or gift cards from the mail, and even sending phony shipment tracking links that could contain malware.

To spread the word, the NYPD is teaming up with the Secret Service, an agency best known for presidential security duties but one that also investigates financial crimes.

"If you're tracking a package, make sure it's from the retailer, itself, or from the carrier, itself," said Patrick Freaney, of the Secret Service's New York field office.

Here's what you can do to protect yourself

Experts say if you're unsure if it's really your bank calling, you can always hang up and call it directly. You should also never mail cash, and if you must mail a check you should keep an eye on your bank account for any suspicious activity and ask the recipient to let you know when they get it.

Police say online shoppers can know they're using a secure website if the URL says HTTPS next to a padlock.

"Don't rush. Don't be that victim because you rushed to click on a button or click on a link," Alessandrino said.

Experts are also warning business owners to be on the lookout as more people use counterfeit money this time of year. The Secret Service, for example, has a webpage called Know Your Money, with details you can look for to ensure a bill is real -- from the right watermarks to the ink that changes color when the bill is shifted.