Holiday recipes at Aldi Supermarkets
Caprese Christmas Wreath
- Ingredients:
- Simple Truth Baby Spinach
- Tomatoes, sliced
- Emporium Selection Sliced Mozzarella Cheese
- Olive Oil
- Balsamic Glaze
- Dried Basil
- Salt and pepper
- Directions: Using the baby spinach, create a circle on a platter. Top spinach with alternating layers of mozzarella cheese and tomato slices. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic, then top with dried basil, salt, and pepper. '
Rosemary, Sage, and Thyme Pork Loin
- Ingredients:
- Half Pork Loin (about 2 pounds)
- 1 TBSP Fresh Thyme, chopped
- 1 TBSP Fresh Rosemary, chopped
- 1 TBSP Fresh Sage, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 4 TBSP olive oil, divided
- Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Using a long knife with a thin blade or a clean sharpening steel, make a channel lengthwise through the center of the loin running from one end to the other.
- Mix the chopped thyme, sage, and rosemary in a small bowl. Add the minced garlic and oil. Season the mixture with salt and pepper, then poke it through the channel in the meat.
- Season the outside of the loin generously with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat in an ovenproof skillet large enough to hold the loin. Brown the meat on all sides and on each end, about 8 minutes in all.
- Roast for 15 minutes, then turn the loin and roast 15 minutes more, basting from time to time with the pan drippings.
- Remove the pan from the oven, cover with foil, and set aside in a warm place for 15 minutes to rest the meat. Cut and serve!\
Strawberry Christmas Tree Fruit Platter
- Ingredients
- 2-3 styrofoam cones
- Cellophane wrap
- Toothpicks
- Fresh Rosemary
- Pineapple
- Grapes
- Powdered sugar
- Directions: Wrap cones in cellophane. Using toothpicks, secure strawberries from the stem to the cone. Continue until you've covered the cone. Use Rosemary sprigs to fill in spaces on the "tree." Use a star cookie cutter to cut out a shape from a slice of pineapple and secure on top of the cone with a toothpick. Place trees on a platter and put grapes at the base. Then sprinkle it with powdered sugar for a "snowy" look!
Festive White Chocolate Covered Pretzels
- Ingredients
- Clancy's Pretzels
- Baker's Corner White Chocolate Chips
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- Holiday sprinkles
- Directions: Lay pretzels out on a baking sheet. Pour white chocolate chips into a microwave safe bowl, then add in oil. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments until melted. Drizzled pretzels with chocolate, then top with sprinkles. Place the tray in the freezer for 15 minutes to cool. Then break into pieces and add to a bowl or jar.
