Struggling to find the perfect gift? Check out Time Out New York's holiday market list

NEW YORK -- Holiday shopping can be a bit of a chore, from struggling to find the perfect gifts for friends and family to battling crowds at the stores, but thankfully at this time of year, New York City is filled with holiday markets.

There are lots of great places to find unique gifts, support small businesses and maybe even get yourself a hot cocoa.

Time Out New York's Things To Do editor Rossilynne Culgan joined CBS News New York to offer some suggestions.

Her list includes a few of the popular markets, like the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park and the Union Square Holiday Market, as well as a few lesser known ones, like the Brooklyn Made Market in Industry City and Island Jingle at Essex Market on the Lower East Side.

To check out Rossilynne's full list of the best holiday and Christmas markets open in New York City this year, click here.