Holi celebrations and warm weather have people welcoming spring with arms wide open

NEW YORK - The arrival of warm weather reminds us that flowers and trees are starting to bloom, our days grow longer and there is no shortage of great outdoor activities in our area.

CBS 2's Dave Carlin went where people are welcoming spring with arms wide open.

"I think everybody's out everybody's checking out the city," said Upper West Side resident Ali Jafry.

Temperatures high on the High Line meant Jafry was overdressed. He was there with his daughters from the Upper West Side with a jacket he wanted to ditch.

"An accessory that I didn't need," Jafry said.

Along the Hudson River, working out mixed with relaxation. Carlin did not see anyone on a work Zoom call.

"Chilling with my bestie outside. We're having a great time," said East Village resident Julia Hyman.

At Little Island, one of New York City's newest parks, when you add warm temperatures and big sun, the scene sizzles.

A Lively Little Island is where Namir Khoury, visiting from Egypt, made a pit stop with friends on a day packed with outdoor activities.

"I didn't expect it to be this warm but I'm really happy that it is," said Namir Khoury.

"We've been to Central Park. We might ride the ferry. Just do a lot of outdoor - ride a bike, that fun stuff," one woman said. "I Love living in New York City."

Wishing all New Yorkers who celebrate a very happy Holi. May the Festival of Colors bring you and your loved ones happiness and prosperity. होली मुबारक — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 18, 2022

In East Brunswick, 25 families in the Briar Ridge community gathered for Holi, known as the festival of spring, which began Friday.

Celebrating Holi in East Brunswick, N.J. CBS2

"The colorfulness the brightness the brightens up our day and minds and spirits," said East Brunswick resident Puja Ahluwalia. "It's a new fresh start for us."

"It's actually a festival we celebrate back in India heralding the harvest season," said New Brunswick resident Neil Naware. "You let all the inhibitions go away ... throw the colors and everything, and share food."

"So you'll see a lot of good here, and a lot of Indian sweets, and the people on this particular day, will have a lot of drinks." said Kranth Narasimha.

"Rain or shine, yeah, we'll play Holi," one person said.

Something to look forward to are the trees blooming in Branch Brook Park, in Essex County, ushering in the 2022 cherry blossom festival.

"We're just excited people are coming back," said Essex County Parks Director Daniel Salvante.

Brightness, warmth... we'll take it.