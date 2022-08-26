Hofstra University taking precautions to prevent monkeypox outbreak

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- There are new warnings for college students heading back to class for the fall semester.

Colleges and universities are alerting students about monkeypox and what to do it there's an outbreak on campus.

Hofstra University officials said they ramped up cleaning protocols to help stop the spread. There are posters in bathrooms and common spaces to educate students. Testing will be available to students who show symptoms.

Despite the precautions, experts say monkeypox does not pose as much of a threat to students as COVID-19.

"I don't necessarily think this is going to be a disruptive force on college campuses, but it is something that colleges need to proactively plan for so it isn't disruptive," said Amesh Adalja, from the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The American College Health Association is hosting webinars and events on how to tackle monkeypox on campus.