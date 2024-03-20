Hofstra University students opt to spend spring break volunteering at Marine Rescue Center

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Dozens of students from Hofstra University on Long Island are spending their spring break in service, helping to rehabilitate marine mammals and sea turtles at the Marine Rescue Center at the Riverhead Aquarium.

A cold-stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtle. An abandoned baby gray seal practicing her vocalization.

"It's so cool how they have personalities with each other. They're like people, but just animals," Hofstra University senior Dominique Smith-Colter said.

Helping nurse injured rescued aquatic animals back to health, these Hofstra student volunteers are on a mission during spring break.

"Giving up their week to relax or be in the sun or the beach to actually be of service to the environment," said Hofstra Service Week Director Anita Ellis.

They're learning the importance of a spa treatment, clean water, climate change and feeding fish delicacies.

"These animals that are here, to see they can be helped and released back into the environment," junior Josh Abraham said.

"I've always heard about this online but never actually done it in person. It was a really nice experience," freshman Pearl Joseph said.

The goal is to ease them back into the Atlantic. The Marine Rescue Center shared photos and videos with the students, who plan to return in the summer.

But several injured sea animals unable to be rehabilitated now swim in a tank and are fed by volunteers.

"By feeding them, just by learning about this and in the future maybe spreading awareness and donating. I feel like we could really make an impact," freshman Amber Sun said.

"To know what's in their backyard is so important to be able to kind of continue our mission of that conservation and preservation ... All of it's going to be worth it," said Marine Rescue Center Executive Director Maxine Montello.

Although they go to college on Long Island, many had never observed sharks or touched sea lions, seals or turtles. Now they are helping give medical physicals and shell treatments and measuring water quality.

Spring break versus service? They say it's worth the swap.