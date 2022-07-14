Gov. Hochul announces more funding for gun violence prevention initiatives

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says violence interrupters are working.

On Thursday, Hochul announced more funding for gun violence prevention programs to hire 150 more workers across New York state.

The funding includes $120,000 for the Brownsville In Violence Out initiative to hire three more people.

Watch: Gov. Hochul addresses gun violence prevention in Brownsville

"This is how we help dealing with curing the violence. We identify the hot spots. We give the resources to organizations that are doing the great work and helping you ramp up your work," Hochul said.

The governor also announced $2 million for an emergency fund to help gun violence victims deal with trauma.