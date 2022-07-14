Watch CBS News
Gov. Hochul announces more funding for gun violence prevention initiatives

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says violence interrupters are working.

On Thursday, Hochul announced more funding for gun violence prevention programs to hire 150 more workers across New York state. 

The funding includes $120,000 for the Brownsville In Violence Out initiative to hire three more people. 

"This is how we help dealing with curing the violence. We identify the hot spots. We give the resources to organizations that are doing the great work and helping you ramp up your work," Hochul said. 

The governor also announced $2 million for an emergency fund to help gun violence victims deal with trauma. 

July 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

