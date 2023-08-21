Hochul announes $1.76 billion to create direct route to Hunts Point Market

Help on the way for Bronx families suffering from toxic truck fumes

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul said more help is on the way to families in the Bronx suffering from the toxic fumes from truck traffic.

New York state is committing $1.7 billion to create a direct route to the Hunts Point Market.

She said that will increase safety, reduce air pollution, and help lower asthma rates which Hochul said are the highest in the state.

"I will take note that it's not a coincidence that this is a community of color. We talk about environmental racism. People knew what was going to happen, but there was this benign neglect not expecting people to stand up and complain. You just have to endure it," Hochul said.

Hochul said work to widen key sections of Bruckner Boulevard and the Bruckner Expressway will be finished next month.