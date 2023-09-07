Watch CBS News
Local News

Hoboken becomes first "Book Sanctuary City" in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Hoboken is now a "Book Sanctuary City."

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution making it official Wednesday.

The idea of book sanctuary cities started in Chicago after an increase in books being censored and banned across the country.

Hoboken is the first municipality in New Jersey to become a book sanctuary city.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 9:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.