Hoboken becomes first "Book Sanctuary City" in New Jersey
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Hoboken is now a "Book Sanctuary City."
The City Council unanimously approved a resolution making it official Wednesday.
The idea of book sanctuary cities started in Chicago after an increase in books being censored and banned across the country.
Hoboken is the first municipality in New Jersey to become a book sanctuary city.
