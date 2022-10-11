Hispanic Society honors heritage with multicultural exhibit

NEW YORK -- The Hispanic Society of America in Washington Heights celebrates Hispanic heritage every month. The "American Travelers" exhibit on display right now at the museum paints a portrait of the culture's global influence.

Watercolors bathed in a soft, warm glow portray the iconic architecture and idyllic landscapes of Spain, Portugal and Mexico. Hispanic Society curatorial associate Orlando Hernandez broke down the bridge between the multiple cultures creating the countries as we know them today.

"We have this like extraordinary cosmopolitan, artistic creation," Hernandez told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell. "It's a world dialogue, in good terms."

Artifacts date back to 14th Century Moor-occupied Spain, like the 2-foot neck of a large, ceramic vessel.

"It's a way to really come into the lives of people and understand this long 800-year presence of the Arabs in southern Spain," said Hernandez.

Other 15th Century pottery shows Italian-influenced design.

"Because of the coat of arms centered in the center of the vessel," Hernandez explained, "they were made to be export gifts for important people."

"American Travelers" frames the old with new visions by Timothy J. Clark, who partnered with the museum to share sights from his travels to Spain.

"Tim has done a beautiful job in recreating this interior spaces of churches," Hernandez said, "but at the same time, in a very cosmopolitan and contemporary way."

Visitors can see similarities in the brushstrokes of Florence Vincent Robinson, another artist inspired by the Hispanic Society a century ago.

"There's the constant dialogue of inspiring artists to go to Spain, get into the culture, really like reinterpreted in a way, and then giving it back to the Hispanic Society and becoming part of the collection," explained Hernandez.

The collection houses tens of thousands of items, most of which have been hidden in the vaults since Robinson's time visiting the historic halls. That will change soon under the leadership of Hispanic Society Museum and Library director and CEO Guillame Kientz, who took over last year.

"Amazingly, most of our material was never shown to the public," Kientz said. "This is a wrong that I want to right, and the idea is not to have a static presentation of the highlights of the collection, but rather to have something very dynamic."

Major renovations maintain the integrity of the original labyrinth of library and gallery space, while updating the design for an interactive experience.

"What we want to do is really to keep inspiring artists, people from close and from afar," said Kientz.

Expect expanded exhibitions later this year.

This is the last week to see the American Travelers exhibit at the Hispanic Society Museum. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

