Hip Hop Ed uses music to make learning more fun

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A professor is fusing education and hip-hop in an effort to make learning fun for everyone.

Dr. Christopher Emdin founded the nonprofit Hip Hop Ed about seven years ago. He says the genre has "captured the imagination of young people."

"It's America's chief export across the globe. So why abandon it? So our thing was let's find ways to use hip hop in the classroom, especially in the science classroom," he told CBS2's Cindy Hsu.

He says their genius rap battles are judged by rappers and scientists, and they help improve relationships between teachers and students. 

First published on January 9, 2023 / 10:31 AM

