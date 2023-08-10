Hip-Hop 50th anniversary: NYC celebrates with Yankee Stadium concert, block parties and more

Mister Cee takes us through 50 years of hip-hop and Bronx history

NEW YORK -- New York City and the world are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop this week.

Over the past five decades, the art form that was born in the Bronx transformed music and culture.

The city has been celebrating since the start of the year, culminating with a star-studded performance this Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The show is set to feature hip-hop legends Run DMC, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, along with several local stars.

There will also be block parties and other events throughout the weekend. See below for a sampling.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium

Lineup: Run DMC will headline the concert along with Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Ice Cube.

There will also be a Bronx Bombers set from A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fat Joe and Kid Capri, plus a Queens of Hip-Hop set with Eve, Lil' Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.

The Pillars of Hip-Hop set will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugarhill Gang, plus a Legendary DJ set with Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat.

Stadium arrival/entry:

Yankee Stadium is located at East 161st Street in the Bronx. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with performances set to start at 6 p.m.

Subway riders should take the B, D or 4 trains to 161 St-Yankee Stadium. Metro-North and LIRR riders can head to Yankees-E 153rd Street.

CLICK HERE for more from the MTA on mass transit options.

Guests will go through metal detectors, and the following items are not allowed inside:

Bags larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches

Hard-sided bags or containers of any size

Glass bottles or cans

Laser pens

Selfie sticks

Mono/tripods or other professional camera equipment

Video cameras or other equipment designed for the sole purpose of video and/or audio recording

Drones

Laptop computers

Firearms, knives or weapons of any kind

Alcohol

Illegal drugs or substances

Brooms, poles, staffs or sticks

Baseball bats of any size

Skateboards, hoverboards or other personal recreational vehicles, with the exception of ADA-required devices

Television sets, excluding television substitutes such as tablets

Animals, with the exception of service animals to aid Guests with disabilities

Air horns or other distracting noisemakers

Any devices that may interfere with and/or distract any sports or event participant, other Guest, audio or audio/visual telecast or recording of the game or event, or any technology-related service provided in the Stadium

Helmets (e.g., bicycle helmets, motorcycle helmets or baseball helmets)

Masks or costumes

Projectiles (e.g., flying discs or beach balls)

Aerosol cans (e.g., mace, pepper spray or sunscreen)

Confetti or glitter

Fireworks

Visible obscene, indecent or inappropriate clothing

CLICK HERE for more from the stadium on what to know before you go.

Other local celebrations

CLICK HERE for special edition library cards, suggested reading lists and throwback playlists.