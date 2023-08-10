Hip-Hop 50th anniversary: NYC celebrates with Yankee Stadium concert, block parties and more
NEW YORK -- New York City and the world are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop this week.
Over the past five decades, the art form that was born in the Bronx transformed music and culture.
The city has been celebrating since the start of the year, culminating with a star-studded performance this Friday at Yankee Stadium.
The show is set to feature hip-hop legends Run DMC, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, along with several local stars.
There will also be block parties and other events throughout the weekend. See below for a sampling.
Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium
Lineup: Run DMC will headline the concert along with Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Ice Cube.
There will also be a Bronx Bombers set from A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fat Joe and Kid Capri, plus a Queens of Hip-Hop set with Eve, Lil' Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.
The Pillars of Hip-Hop set will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugarhill Gang, plus a Legendary DJ set with Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat.
Stadium arrival/entry:
Yankee Stadium is located at East 161st Street in the Bronx. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with performances set to start at 6 p.m.
Subway riders should take the B, D or 4 trains to 161 St-Yankee Stadium. Metro-North and LIRR riders can head to Yankees-E 153rd Street.
CLICK HERE for more from the MTA on mass transit options.
Guests will go through metal detectors, and the following items are not allowed inside:
- Bags larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches
- Hard-sided bags or containers of any size
- Glass bottles or cans
- Laser pens
- Selfie sticks
- Mono/tripods or other professional camera equipment
- Video cameras or other equipment designed for the sole purpose of video and/or audio recording
- Drones
- Laptop computers
- Firearms, knives or weapons of any kind
- Alcohol
- Illegal drugs or substances
- Brooms, poles, staffs or sticks
- Baseball bats of any size
- Skateboards, hoverboards or other personal recreational vehicles, with the exception of ADA-required devices
- Television sets, excluding television substitutes such as tablets
- Animals, with the exception of service animals to aid Guests with disabilities
- Air horns or other distracting noisemakers
- Any devices that may interfere with and/or distract any sports or event participant, other Guest, audio or audio/visual telecast or recording of the game or event, or any technology-related service provided in the Stadium
- Helmets (e.g., bicycle helmets, motorcycle helmets or baseball helmets)
- Masks or costumes
- Projectiles (e.g., flying discs or beach balls)
- Aerosol cans (e.g., mace, pepper spray or sunscreen)
- Confetti or glitter
- Fireworks
- Visible obscene, indecent or inappropriate clothing
CLICK HERE for more from the stadium on what to know before you go.
Other local celebrations
- Universal Hip Hop Museum Block Party -- 12 to 6 p.m. August 11 at Mill Pond Park
- 5x5 Block Party Series -- 3 to 9 p.m. August 11 at Castleton and Davis avenues in Staten Island
- NYPL 50th anniversary celebration -- 4:30 p.m. August 11 at Grand Concourse Library
- Schomburg Center Hip-Hop Film Festival -- August 11 through 20 at Schomburg Center and other locations
- Panel discussion on the making of the ODB doc -- 3 p.m. August 12 at the Apollo's Soundstage
- 5x5 Block Party Series -- 3 to 9 p.m. August 12 at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx
- FIT 50 years of hip-hop style -- ongoing at The Museum at FIT
CLICK HERE for special edition library cards, suggested reading lists and throwback playlists.
